2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D

2802 North Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2802 North Sheffield Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The Vibrancy of Contemporary Style and Function! Timeless classical design combine with the vibrancy of modern architecture tomake this home the epitome of fine living and good taste. Highly-sought The Bluffs at Belmont Community in Orange Hills. Top-rated schools: Nohl Canyon Elementary, Cerro Villa Middle and Villa Park High School. 2 spacious master suites upstairs. One bedroom downstairs. Bathroom downstairs has a shower stall. Upgrades/amenities: Laminate floors throughout. Walls enriched with warm earth tones. Porcelain tile floors. Vertical blinds. Recessed lights. Upgraded cabinets and drawers in kitchen. Granite countertop in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Newer fiberglass tub and surrounds in one master bathroom. Low maintenance backyard. Charming and functional, yet cozy and comfortable enough to embrace any modern family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have any available units?
2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have?
Some of 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D currently offering any rent specials?
2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D pet-friendly?
No, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D offer parking?
Yes, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D offers parking.
Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have a pool?
No, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D does not have a pool.
Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have accessible units?
No, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D has units with dishwashers.

