2802 N SHEFFIELD Drive UNIT D

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The Vibrancy of Contemporary Style and Function! Timeless classical design combine with the vibrancy of modern architecture tomake this home the epitome of fine living and good taste. Highly-sought The Bluffs at Belmont Community in Orange Hills. Top-rated schools: Nohl Canyon Elementary, Cerro Villa Middle and Villa Park High School. 2 spacious master suites upstairs. One bedroom downstairs. Bathroom downstairs has a shower stall. Upgrades/amenities: Laminate floors throughout. Walls enriched with warm earth tones. Porcelain tile floors. Vertical blinds. Recessed lights. Upgraded cabinets and drawers in kitchen. Granite countertop in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Newer fiberglass tub and surrounds in one master bathroom. Low maintenance backyard. Charming and functional, yet cozy and comfortable enough to embrace any modern family!