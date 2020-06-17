All apartments in Orange
277 N Deep Spring Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

277 N Deep Spring Road

277 North Deep Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

277 North Deep Spring Road, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful 2,731 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car attached garage located in the sought after prestigious Santiago Hills community. Main floor bedroom with a bathroom could be an office, music or a study room. Well appointed kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator included. Family room next to kitchen with cozy fireplace. Curved staircase leads to 3 bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs. Large master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient inside laundry(washer and dryer included) and powder room also on the main floor. Newly painted interior and wood shutters throughout. Enjoy the view of the Santiago Hills Park in the backyard. Walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills Elementary, Santiago Canyon College, Peters Canyon, and Irvine Regional Parks. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, Orange Hill and Orange County Mining restaurants. Few minutes to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, Main Place Mall, and CHOC/St Joseph Hospital. Easy access to 55, 22, 57, 5 frwys and 241, 261 toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 N Deep Spring Road have any available units?
277 N Deep Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 N Deep Spring Road have?
Some of 277 N Deep Spring Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 N Deep Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
277 N Deep Spring Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 N Deep Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 277 N Deep Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 277 N Deep Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 277 N Deep Spring Road does offer parking.
Does 277 N Deep Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 N Deep Spring Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 N Deep Spring Road have a pool?
No, 277 N Deep Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 277 N Deep Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 277 N Deep Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 277 N Deep Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 N Deep Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.
