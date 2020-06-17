277 N Deep Spring Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful 2,731 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car attached garage located in the sought after prestigious Santiago Hills community. Main floor bedroom with a bathroom could be an office, music or a study room. Well appointed kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator included. Family room next to kitchen with cozy fireplace. Curved staircase leads to 3 bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs. Large master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient inside laundry(washer and dryer included) and powder room also on the main floor. Newly painted interior and wood shutters throughout. Enjoy the view of the Santiago Hills Park in the backyard. Walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills Elementary, Santiago Canyon College, Peters Canyon, and Irvine Regional Parks. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, Orange Hill and Orange County Mining restaurants. Few minutes to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, Main Place Mall, and CHOC/St Joseph Hospital. Easy access to 55, 22, 57, 5 frwys and 241, 261 toll roads.