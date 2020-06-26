All apartments in Orange
2755 E Vista Ridge Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

2755 E Vista Ridge Drive

2755 East Vista Ridge Drive
Location

2755 East Vista Ridge Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This home has magnificent views of all of Orange County, to the ocean and Los Angeles. It's like having southern California laid out at your feet. Relax in your spa and enjoy the Disneyland fireworks or know when the Angels hit a home run. Watch the sunset over Catalina and take in the glimmering city lights at night. Built for entertaining, the open first floor leads to large infinity pool, spa, barbecue and outside fireplace. This hilltop home sits in a gated community. This 5 bedroom home with 6 baths plus loft offers all the amenities you would expect in a home of this stature, including a huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, rich wood flooring, formal living room & dining room, family room and additional entertaining areas- all with 10' ceilings. Upstairs, there's a large bonus room with attached bathroom and spacious deck. The master suite has a breathtaking view, sitting area, adjacent exercise room, balcony, an enormous walk in closet, and elegant bath. All bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Come and see this luxurious, unique, and gorgeous property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have any available units?
2755 E Vista Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2755 E Vista Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 E Vista Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
