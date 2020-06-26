2755 E Vista Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

This home has magnificent views of all of Orange County, to the ocean and Los Angeles. It's like having southern California laid out at your feet. Relax in your spa and enjoy the Disneyland fireworks or know when the Angels hit a home run. Watch the sunset over Catalina and take in the glimmering city lights at night. Built for entertaining, the open first floor leads to large infinity pool, spa, barbecue and outside fireplace. This hilltop home sits in a gated community. This 5 bedroom home with 6 baths plus loft offers all the amenities you would expect in a home of this stature, including a huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, rich wood flooring, formal living room & dining room, family room and additional entertaining areas- all with 10' ceilings. Upstairs, there's a large bonus room with attached bathroom and spacious deck. The master suite has a breathtaking view, sitting area, adjacent exercise room, balcony, an enormous walk in closet, and elegant bath. All bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Come and see this luxurious, unique, and gorgeous property.