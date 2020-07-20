2710 N Bentley Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

WOW! What a Fantastic opportunity to live on one of the best streets in the community of Belmont Park. This home backs to Belmont Park, which means no neighbors living behind you so you can enjoy the serene setting and enter the park through your own private gate, it's as if the park is your own backyard. This immaculate home features incredible hardwood floors, granite counters, beautiful kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances. The kitchen has a great view to the entertainers backyard and the park. Open concept with island in the kitchen the cook can view the family room entertainment area while cooking. The family room boasts a beautiful fireplace, built in entertainment center with speakers. Downstairs there is also a bonus, the 3rd car garage, with direct access to both the house and the garage area is finished with carpeting and more. This room is perfect for an exercise room, Man Cave, Teenage hang out or media room. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and include mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. The master suite is spacious with an added view of the park and beyond. Cathedral Ceilings, Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. If you enjoy entertaining in the outdoors you will love the outdoor Fireplace and BBQ. Garage has Epoxy Floors, Built-In Storage Cabinets and Workbench. Tenants will benefit from the SOLAR SYSTEM providing them Low Electric Bills.