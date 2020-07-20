All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2710 N Bentley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2710 N Bentley Street
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

2710 N Bentley Street

2710 North Bentley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 North Bentley Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
WOW! What a Fantastic opportunity to live on one of the best streets in the community of Belmont Park. This home backs to Belmont Park, which means no neighbors living behind you so you can enjoy the serene setting and enter the park through your own private gate, it's as if the park is your own backyard. This immaculate home features incredible hardwood floors, granite counters, beautiful kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances. The kitchen has a great view to the entertainers backyard and the park. Open concept with island in the kitchen the cook can view the family room entertainment area while cooking. The family room boasts a beautiful fireplace, built in entertainment center with speakers. Downstairs there is also a bonus, the 3rd car garage, with direct access to both the house and the garage area is finished with carpeting and more. This room is perfect for an exercise room, Man Cave, Teenage hang out or media room. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and include mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. The master suite is spacious with an added view of the park and beyond. Cathedral Ceilings, Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. If you enjoy entertaining in the outdoors you will love the outdoor Fireplace and BBQ. Garage has Epoxy Floors, Built-In Storage Cabinets and Workbench. Tenants will benefit from the SOLAR SYSTEM providing them Low Electric Bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 N Bentley Street have any available units?
2710 N Bentley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 N Bentley Street have?
Some of 2710 N Bentley Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 N Bentley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 N Bentley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 N Bentley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2710 N Bentley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2710 N Bentley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2710 N Bentley Street offers parking.
Does 2710 N Bentley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 N Bentley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 N Bentley Street have a pool?
No, 2710 N Bentley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 N Bentley Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 N Bentley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 N Bentley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 N Bentley Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles