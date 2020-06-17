2668 Vista Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Awesome property with a view of Angel Stadium, Disneyland fireworks and Catalina. Centrally located in Orange county with easy access to the 55/91 freeways. This home has plenty of space for a family, with plentiful entertaining areas for guests. A perfect sized pool and jacuzzi cover the side of the yard, while a large grassy area covers the rest. Endless amounts of palm trees and flowers edge the property to give you a unique tropical backyard experience. Walk out onto the second level balcony and take in the view from one of the best vantage points in Orange County.