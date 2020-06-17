All apartments in Orange
2668 Vista Bluff
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

2668 Vista Bluff

2668 North Vista Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2668 North Vista Bluff Road, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome property with a view of Angel Stadium, Disneyland fireworks and Catalina. Centrally located in Orange county with easy access to the 55/91 freeways. This home has plenty of space for a family, with plentiful entertaining areas for guests. A perfect sized pool and jacuzzi cover the side of the yard, while a large grassy area covers the rest. Endless amounts of palm trees and flowers edge the property to give you a unique tropical backyard experience. Walk out onto the second level balcony and take in the view from one of the best vantage points in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 Vista Bluff have any available units?
2668 Vista Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2668 Vista Bluff have?
Some of 2668 Vista Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2668 Vista Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Vista Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Vista Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 2668 Vista Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2668 Vista Bluff offer parking?
No, 2668 Vista Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 2668 Vista Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 Vista Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Vista Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 2668 Vista Bluff has a pool.
Does 2668 Vista Bluff have accessible units?
No, 2668 Vista Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Vista Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2668 Vista Bluff has units with dishwashers.
