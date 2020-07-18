All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H

227 North Cross Creek Road · (310) 221-1474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

227 North Cross Creek Road, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Canyon Hills 1bd/1ba with central AC for rent. Move-in to quiet condo community of Canyon Hills on the secluded corner of Jamboree and Chapman. Safe and secure on the second floor and located in the center of the community. Extended one car detached garage with plenty of storage space; additional parking spaces available Community maintains two pools, 2 hot tubs, gym, laundry room, renovated club house and car wash spot. Walk, hike or bike Peter's Canyon (just across the street) or drive less than five minutes to Irvine Regional park (Farmer's market on Tuesdays). Close to 5/55/22/91 freeways and 241/261 toll road. Irvine and Tustin market place, The District, Diamond Jamboree and Irvine Spectrum all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have any available units?
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have?
Some of 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H offers parking.
Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H has a pool.
Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have accessible units?
No, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity