227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Canyon Hills 1bd/1ba with central AC for rent. Move-in to quiet condo community of Canyon Hills on the secluded corner of Jamboree and Chapman. Safe and secure on the second floor and located in the center of the community. Extended one car detached garage with plenty of storage space; additional parking spaces available Community maintains two pools, 2 hot tubs, gym, laundry room, renovated club house and car wash spot. Walk, hike or bike Peter's Canyon (just across the street) or drive less than five minutes to Irvine Regional park (Farmer's market on Tuesdays). Close to 5/55/22/91 freeways and 241/261 toll road. Irvine and Tustin market place, The District, Diamond Jamboree and Irvine Spectrum all close by.