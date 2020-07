Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

$1550 /1 bed 1 bath back unit house in the city of Orange, behind a single house . Quiet neighborhood with a nice, private patio area and own side entrance. Close to st. Joseph/ Choc hospital , the block of Orange and Angel stadium, schools and park and major freeways (5, 22 and 57). Unfurnished. Utilities not included.

2 adults Max. Available: May 1st.