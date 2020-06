Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE DROP! 3+ Bedroom House on Cul-de-sac in Orange, Available NOW! - Situated on a cul-de-sac in the middle of a peaceful neighborhood, this single family home boasts brand new carpet, brand new kitchen vinyl floors, a fresh coat of interior paint, new exterior paint, new landscaping in the LARGE yard (landscaper included), new lighting, updated shower off the master/kitchen and more! Two car garage, plus the driveway which has plenty of space for all vehicles.



