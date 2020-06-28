All apartments in Orange
2232 E.parkside Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

2232 E.parkside Ave

2232 East Parkside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 East Parkside Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Huge Family Room With New Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Formal Livingroom With Stone Fireplace With Mantel, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Granite Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Wood Flooring Throughout, Bathrooms With Dual Sinks, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Large Yard With Gardner Included, Near Park, Villa Park High School, And More. HUD NO

Amenities

Ceiling Fan
Formal Livingroom With Stone Fireplace With Mantel
Separate Dining
Kitchen With Stainless Steel Wall Oven
Cook Top
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS IS)
Granite Counter Tops
Wood Flooring Throughout
Bathrooms With Dual Sinks
Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans
Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS)
Double Attached Garage With Opener
Large Yard With Gardner Included
Near Park
Villa Park High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 E.parkside Ave have any available units?
2232 E.parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 E.parkside Ave have?
Some of 2232 E.parkside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 E.parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2232 E.parkside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 E.parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2232 E.parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2232 E.parkside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2232 E.parkside Ave offers parking.
Does 2232 E.parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 E.parkside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 E.parkside Ave have a pool?
No, 2232 E.parkside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2232 E.parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2232 E.parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 E.parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 E.parkside Ave has units with dishwashers.
