Perfect location east of 55 freeway in the highly sought after Presidential Tract. Enjoy this single level home with many upgrades including hardwood floors, brand new carpet, new dual tone interior paint, newer windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen. Central heat and air, beamed ceilings, scraped ceilings and indoor laundry. Private fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining. The home is virtually staged to provide room visualization.