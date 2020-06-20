All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:32 PM

221 W Sparkleberry Avenue

221 West Sparkleberry Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

221 West Sparkleberry Avenue, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1471 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint. The gourmet kitchen has been accented with granite counters, lots of cabinetry, center island & stainless steel appliances which overlooks the lovely family room with fireplace. Upstairs features a large secondary bedroom with its own full bathroom and balcony, along with a spacious master that offers a large walk in closet, updated lighting, and dual vanities. Also up on the second level is an additional bonus space perfect for an office or study area. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. Private backyard with stone patio is great for entertaining. 2 car garage with direct access completes this beautiful home. Great location to association swimming pool, spa, tennis court, and easy access to freeways and walking distance to Steve Ambriz Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have any available units?
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have?
Some of 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 W Sparkleberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 W Sparkleberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
