221 W Sparkleberry Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath detached condo located in the highly desirable Riverbend community. Highlights include tile flooring, recessed lighting, and custom paint. The gourmet kitchen has been accented with granite counters, lots of cabinetry, center island & stainless steel appliances which overlooks the lovely family room with fireplace. Upstairs features a large secondary bedroom with its own full bathroom and balcony, along with a spacious master that offers a large walk in closet, updated lighting, and dual vanities. Also up on the second level is an additional bonus space perfect for an office or study area. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. Private backyard with stone patio is great for entertaining. 2 car garage with direct access completes this beautiful home. Great location to association swimming pool, spa, tennis court, and easy access to freeways and walking distance to Steve Ambriz Memorial Park.