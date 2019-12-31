200 S Esplanade Street

Amenities

Tiny droplets of water splash on your skin while passing the calming waterfall feature that is right outside the front door. You turn the key and plant your feet solidly on the Brazilian Cherry hardwoods that flow throughout the lower level, continue up the stairs and onto the landing. The front entry way greets you with an open concept dining and living room space. The kitchen, that you'll find directly off the the dining room, features granite counter tops, a stainless steal included fridge and beautiful newer cabinetry. Carrying groceries in is no problem at all with direct access to the large two car garage from the main living space. Upstairs you will find two spacious guest bedrooms with brand new carpets and a remodeled guest bath. Also upstairs, the considerable master bedroom features a high ceiling, a freshly remodeled master en suite and a large walk in closet that guarantees fight free sharing. With a fresh coat of paint throughout, heavily insulated walls that leave you wondering if where all the neighbors are, easy access to shopping, dining and freeways, you know you have found the perfect spot to call home!!!