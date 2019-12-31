All apartments in Orange
200 S Esplanade Street
200 S Esplanade Street

200 South Esplanade Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Esplanade Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tiny droplets of water splash on your skin while passing the calming waterfall feature that is right outside the front door. You turn the key and plant your feet solidly on the Brazilian Cherry hardwoods that flow throughout the lower level, continue up the stairs and onto the landing. The front entry way greets you with an open concept dining and living room space. The kitchen, that you'll find directly off the the dining room, features granite counter tops, a stainless steal included fridge and beautiful newer cabinetry. Carrying groceries in is no problem at all with direct access to the large two car garage from the main living space. Upstairs you will find two spacious guest bedrooms with brand new carpets and a remodeled guest bath. Also upstairs, the considerable master bedroom features a high ceiling, a freshly remodeled master en suite and a large walk in closet that guarantees fight free sharing. With a fresh coat of paint throughout, heavily insulated walls that leave you wondering if where all the neighbors are, easy access to shopping, dining and freeways, you know you have found the perfect spot to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Esplanade Street have any available units?
200 S Esplanade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 S Esplanade Street have?
Some of 200 S Esplanade Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S Esplanade Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Esplanade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Esplanade Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 S Esplanade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 200 S Esplanade Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 S Esplanade Street offers parking.
Does 200 S Esplanade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S Esplanade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Esplanade Street have a pool?
No, 200 S Esplanade Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 S Esplanade Street have accessible units?
No, 200 S Esplanade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Esplanade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S Esplanade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
