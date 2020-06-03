All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1910 Palmyra #33

1910 W Palmyra Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1910 W Palmyra Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Orange Townhouse - This 3 bedroom townhouse is beautifully upgraded with recessed lighting, bamboo hardwood floors, Silestone countertops, and much more. The home features a Jacuzzi tub, frosted glass double-door entry to downstairs/third bedroom, custom cabinetry, ceiling fans, and plenty of counter space in the kitchen and baths. Two large bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs with one full bath on each floor. Conveniently located in central Orange near the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, Old Town Orange, the 5, 57, and 22 freeways. Includes one-car garage with laundry and one carport. Ready for move-in!
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Palmyra #33 have any available units?
1910 Palmyra #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Palmyra #33 have?
Some of 1910 Palmyra #33's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Palmyra #33 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Palmyra #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Palmyra #33 pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Palmyra #33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1910 Palmyra #33 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Palmyra #33 offers parking.
Does 1910 Palmyra #33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Palmyra #33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Palmyra #33 have a pool?
No, 1910 Palmyra #33 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Palmyra #33 have accessible units?
No, 1910 Palmyra #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Palmyra #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Palmyra #33 does not have units with dishwashers.
