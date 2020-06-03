1910 Palmyra #33

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Orange Townhouse - This 3 bedroom townhouse is beautifully upgraded with recessed lighting, bamboo hardwood floors, Silestone countertops, and much more. The home features a Jacuzzi tub, frosted glass double-door entry to downstairs/third bedroom, custom cabinetry, ceiling fans, and plenty of counter space in the kitchen and baths. Two large bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs with one full bath on each floor. Conveniently located in central Orange near the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, Old Town Orange, the 5, 57, and 22 freeways. Includes one-car garage with laundry and one carport. Ready for move-in!
No Pets Allowed
