1837 W Las Palmas Circle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:38 PM

1837 W Las Palmas Circle

1837 West Las Palmas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1837 West Las Palmas Circle, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the Casa Linda gated community. This desirable community has only 24 detached homes which along with the beautiful landscaping of trees,community pool & clubhouse you'll feel like you are on vacation. This home is perfectly located next to the pool with neighbors only on one side. Features newer interior paint throughout, some newer appliances, 6 paneled doors, new baseboards, recently updated kitchen and baths and beautiful dark laminate wood floors. There are are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with a living room and dining area...everything you need in a home on a single level. The master suite has vaulted ceilings & 2 closets (1 walk in). There is a 2 car garage with direct access, private laundry and epoxy flooring. The large private fenced yard is great for the kids and entertaining. Centrally located near hospitals (CHOC & St. Joseph's), shopping (Main Place Mall and the Outlets of Orange), restaurants, freeways (57,22,5)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have any available units?
1837 W Las Palmas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have?
Some of 1837 W Las Palmas Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 W Las Palmas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1837 W Las Palmas Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 W Las Palmas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle does offer parking.
Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle has a pool.
Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have accessible units?
No, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 W Las Palmas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 W Las Palmas Circle has units with dishwashers.
