1837 W Las Palmas Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Beautiful home in the Casa Linda gated community. This desirable community has only 24 detached homes which along with the beautiful landscaping of trees,community pool & clubhouse you'll feel like you are on vacation. This home is perfectly located next to the pool with neighbors only on one side. Features newer interior paint throughout, some newer appliances, 6 paneled doors, new baseboards, recently updated kitchen and baths and beautiful dark laminate wood floors. There are are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with a living room and dining area...everything you need in a home on a single level. The master suite has vaulted ceilings & 2 closets (1 walk in). There is a 2 car garage with direct access, private laundry and epoxy flooring. The large private fenced yard is great for the kids and entertaining. Centrally located near hospitals (CHOC & St. Joseph's), shopping (Main Place Mall and the Outlets of Orange), restaurants, freeways (57,22,5)