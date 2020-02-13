1621 E Baldwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is spread out over nearly 1900 Sq Ft of living space. Beautiful wood like tile flooring greets you as you enter this lovely home. The property interior has been completely repainted. Both bathrooms have been recently upgraded with quartz counter-tops and stylish tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, sophisticated back-splash, stainless steel appliances and modern pendent lighting. Great sized family room with plenty of windows to let the natural light in. Sizeable wrap around backyard. Front yard is currently being rehabilitated with new lush sod and new sprinkler system. Large 2 car garage. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provider. Gardening included. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property won't last long!