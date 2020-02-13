All apartments in Orange
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

1621 E Baldwin Avenue

1621 East Baldwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 East Baldwin Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is spread out over nearly 1900 Sq Ft of living space. Beautiful wood like tile flooring greets you as you enter this lovely home. The property interior has been completely repainted. Both bathrooms have been recently upgraded with quartz counter-tops and stylish tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, sophisticated back-splash, stainless steel appliances and modern pendent lighting. Great sized family room with plenty of windows to let the natural light in. Sizeable wrap around backyard. Front yard is currently being rehabilitated with new lush sod and new sprinkler system. Large 2 car garage. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provider. Gardening included. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have any available units?
1621 E Baldwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have?
Some of 1621 E Baldwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 E Baldwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 E Baldwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 E Baldwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 E Baldwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 E Baldwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

