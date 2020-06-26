All apartments in Orange
1540 E Heritage Pl
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1540 E Heritage Pl

1540 East Heritage Place · No Longer Available
Location

1540 East Heritage Place, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms--1 downstairs) plus office/library . living room with cathedral ceiling, bay window and fireplace. The formal dining room open to the patio and backyard. The kitchen has a garden window, is light and bright and has granite counter tops. The laundry is conveniently located behind bi-fold doors. There is a fantastic 5 burner gas stove. Upstairs the office has practical built-ins, a skylight, high ceilings and lots of storage & desk space. The upstairs master has cathedral ceilings, a large walk in closet & adjoining bathroom. The ceilings are smooth. Windows and doors are dual paned. There are crown moldings and hardwood floors. The home has a concrete tile roof. The patio has a beautiful open work lattice cover. Beautiful trees make the backyard a great place to sit and read, sip a cup of coffee or enjoy a candlelight dinner. Great storage in the built in cabinets outfit the garage. Block wall fencing runs along the backyard. This home is convenient to Chapman, the plaza, cute boutiques and restaurants. It's also near freeways and byways. See this well appointed home near Old Towne Orange.

(RLNE4889943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 E Heritage Pl have any available units?
1540 E Heritage Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 E Heritage Pl have?
Some of 1540 E Heritage Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 E Heritage Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1540 E Heritage Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 E Heritage Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 E Heritage Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1540 E Heritage Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1540 E Heritage Pl offers parking.
Does 1540 E Heritage Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 E Heritage Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 E Heritage Pl have a pool?
No, 1540 E Heritage Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1540 E Heritage Pl have accessible units?
No, 1540 E Heritage Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 E Heritage Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 E Heritage Pl has units with dishwashers.
