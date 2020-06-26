1540 E Heritage Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms--1 downstairs) plus office/library . living room with cathedral ceiling, bay window and fireplace. The formal dining room open to the patio and backyard. The kitchen has a garden window, is light and bright and has granite counter tops. The laundry is conveniently located behind bi-fold doors. There is a fantastic 5 burner gas stove. Upstairs the office has practical built-ins, a skylight, high ceilings and lots of storage & desk space. The upstairs master has cathedral ceilings, a large walk in closet & adjoining bathroom. The ceilings are smooth. Windows and doors are dual paned. There are crown moldings and hardwood floors. The home has a concrete tile roof. The patio has a beautiful open work lattice cover. Beautiful trees make the backyard a great place to sit and read, sip a cup of coffee or enjoy a candlelight dinner. Great storage in the built in cabinets outfit the garage. Block wall fencing runs along the backyard. This home is convenient to Chapman, the plaza, cute boutiques and restaurants. It's also near freeways and byways. See this well appointed home near Old Towne Orange.



(RLNE4889943)