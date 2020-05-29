All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1511 E. Van Bibber Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1511 E. Van Bibber Ave.

1511 East Van Bibber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 East Van Bibber Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story 4 Bedroom home in Orange - Single Story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Cul-De-Sac home located in Orange. New flooring throughout the home and freshly painted interior. Property is near downtown Orange and close to the 55/22 Freeway interchange. Kitchen has brand new gas Stove, built-in micro-hood, and a garden window that overlooks the lush green backyard with lemon and avocado trees. Kitchen faces family room with decorative brick fireplace, great for entertaining. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom has its own en-suite private bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage with direct access and opener. Laundry hookups also in garage, gas hook up for the dryer. Gardener included with rent. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Central A/C.

(RLNE4850925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have any available units?
1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have?
Some of 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. offers parking.
Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have a pool?
No, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 E. Van Bibber Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
