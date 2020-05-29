1511 E. Van Bibber Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story 4 Bedroom home in Orange - Single Story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Cul-De-Sac home located in Orange. New flooring throughout the home and freshly painted interior. Property is near downtown Orange and close to the 55/22 Freeway interchange. Kitchen has brand new gas Stove, built-in micro-hood, and a garden window that overlooks the lush green backyard with lemon and avocado trees. Kitchen faces family room with decorative brick fireplace, great for entertaining. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom has its own en-suite private bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage with direct access and opener. Laundry hookups also in garage, gas hook up for the dryer. Gardener included with rent. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Central A/C.



