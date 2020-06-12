All apartments in Orange
146 S Harwood Street

146 South Harwood Street · (714) 270-6760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 South Harwood Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
As seen on Restoration To Rental on YouTube, this adorable Craftsman was recently taken down to the studs and then completely restored with all of it's original charm and style and at the same time modernized to meet today's conveniences, with as much storage as we could muster, gorgeous Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood and brick floors, brand new appliances, including refrigerator, washer/dryer, window coverings, roman tub in the main bathroom, brand new heater and air conditioning system, Dutch back door. This is and opportunity to live in a brand new 1920's Craftsman within walking distance to The Plaza, St John's, and Hart Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 S Harwood Street have any available units?
146 S Harwood Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 S Harwood Street have?
Some of 146 S Harwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 S Harwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 S Harwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 S Harwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 S Harwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 146 S Harwood Street offer parking?
No, 146 S Harwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 S Harwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 S Harwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 S Harwood Street have a pool?
No, 146 S Harwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 S Harwood Street have accessible units?
No, 146 S Harwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 S Harwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 S Harwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
