146 S Harwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

As seen on Restoration To Rental on YouTube, this adorable Craftsman was recently taken down to the studs and then completely restored with all of it's original charm and style and at the same time modernized to meet today's conveniences, with as much storage as we could muster, gorgeous Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood and brick floors, brand new appliances, including refrigerator, washer/dryer, window coverings, roman tub in the main bathroom, brand new heater and air conditioning system, Dutch back door. This is and opportunity to live in a brand new 1920's Craftsman within walking distance to The Plaza, St John's, and Hart Park.