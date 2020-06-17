All apartments in Orange
137 S Stonebrook Drive

137 South Stonebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 South Stonebrook Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful oasis in the serene resort-like community of 'Old Chapman'. Listen to the waterfalls and relax by the stream behind your private back yard patio. This stunning split-level townhome looks like a page from Architectural Digest with the living room’s dramatic high ceilings with massive windows and beautiful brick fireplace. The home feels like a single family residence… direct access oversized garage, front yard/greenbelt & only one common wall. The home is upgraded throughout… gourmet kitchen with new tile counters, upgraded appliances, and decorator lighting above the cabinets. Formal dining room with windows looking out to the private back yard. Recessed lighting, wood flooring, breakfast nook, gas cooktop, & dishwasher appliances included.Large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a spacious balcony with storage. Master bath has dual sinks, sit-down vanity & a skylight over roman tub/shower. Both additional bedrooms are generously sized. Downstairs powder room and upstairs hall bath have both been remodeled and are exquisite. NEW CARPET, NEW AC & NEW HEATER. Highly desirable corner location near the community banquet room, pool & spa. Association tennis court on site!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have any available units?
137 S Stonebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have?
Some of 137 S Stonebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 S Stonebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 S Stonebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 S Stonebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 137 S Stonebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 137 S Stonebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 S Stonebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 137 S Stonebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 S Stonebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 S Stonebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 S Stonebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

