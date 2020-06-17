137 S Stonebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful oasis in the serene resort-like community of 'Old Chapman'. Listen to the waterfalls and relax by the stream behind your private back yard patio. This stunning split-level townhome looks like a page from Architectural Digest with the living room’s dramatic high ceilings with massive windows and beautiful brick fireplace. The home feels like a single family residence… direct access oversized garage, front yard/greenbelt & only one common wall. The home is upgraded throughout… gourmet kitchen with new tile counters, upgraded appliances, and decorator lighting above the cabinets. Formal dining room with windows looking out to the private back yard. Recessed lighting, wood flooring, breakfast nook, gas cooktop, & dishwasher appliances included.Large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and a spacious balcony with storage. Master bath has dual sinks, sit-down vanity & a skylight over roman tub/shower. Both additional bedrooms are generously sized. Downstairs powder room and upstairs hall bath have both been remodeled and are exquisite. NEW CARPET, NEW AC & NEW HEATER. Highly desirable corner location near the community banquet room, pool & spa. Association tennis court on site!