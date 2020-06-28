1312 E Concord Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Meticulously Maintained.

This single story, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a large bonus room has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, slab granite back splashes, newer appliances, separate inside laundry room, air conditioning, two fireplaces, ceiling fans, window coverings and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. The outside has mature landscaping, fruit trees, a two-car garage with an extra outside garage door for easy access and additional uses. The gardener is included in the lease amount. This home has been painted inside and out with an eye on the details.