Orange, CA
1312 E Concord Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1312 E Concord Avenue

1312 East Concord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 East Concord Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Meticulously Maintained.
This single story, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a large bonus room has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, slab granite back splashes, newer appliances, separate inside laundry room, air conditioning, two fireplaces, ceiling fans, window coverings and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. The outside has mature landscaping, fruit trees, a two-car garage with an extra outside garage door for easy access and additional uses. The gardener is included in the lease amount. This home has been painted inside and out with an eye on the details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 E Concord Avenue have any available units?
1312 E Concord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 E Concord Avenue have?
Some of 1312 E Concord Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 E Concord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 E Concord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 E Concord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1312 E Concord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1312 E Concord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 E Concord Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 E Concord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 E Concord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 E Concord Avenue have a pool?
No, 1312 E Concord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1312 E Concord Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1312 E Concord Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1312 E Concord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 E Concord Avenue has units with dishwashers.
