All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1305 E Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1305 E Palm Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1305 E Palm Avenue

1305 East Palm Avenue · (714) 330-8364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1305 East Palm Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful custom built home is walking distance to historic Old Towne Orange, a 15 minute drive to Disneyland, and about 3.5 miles to Angel Stadium! The interior boasts a gourmet kitchen that has 2 islands which are great for entertaining. There are 3 wood burning fireplaces (living room, dining room and family room) The master bedroom has blackout shades and a master bath with a large walk-in dressing closet. The oversized shower has dual shower heads and a pebbled floor. A separate breakfast room makes for nice informal dining. Separate indoor laundry room. Numerous custom features include extensive built-ins and storage space, beamed ceilings (dining room, family room and master bedroom) and 3 skylights! Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been extensively and tastefully remodeled. Two bedrooms are downstairs. The private back yard shines with a Pebble Tec pool and spa, 2 covered patio areas, fire pit and huge cooking island with BBQ and refrigerator. There is central AC to stay cool in summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
1305 E Palm Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 1305 E Palm Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 E Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1305 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 E Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1305 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 E Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1305 E Palm Avenue has a pool.
Does 1305 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 E Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 E Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1305 E Palm Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity