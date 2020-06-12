1305 E Palm Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful custom built home is walking distance to historic Old Towne Orange, a 15 minute drive to Disneyland, and about 3.5 miles to Angel Stadium! The interior boasts a gourmet kitchen that has 2 islands which are great for entertaining. There are 3 wood burning fireplaces (living room, dining room and family room) The master bedroom has blackout shades and a master bath with a large walk-in dressing closet. The oversized shower has dual shower heads and a pebbled floor. A separate breakfast room makes for nice informal dining. Separate indoor laundry room. Numerous custom features include extensive built-ins and storage space, beamed ceilings (dining room, family room and master bedroom) and 3 skylights! Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been extensively and tastefully remodeled. Two bedrooms are downstairs. The private back yard shines with a Pebble Tec pool and spa, 2 covered patio areas, fire pit and huge cooking island with BBQ and refrigerator. There is central AC to stay cool in summer.