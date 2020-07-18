All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1303 W Palmyra Avenue

1303 West Palmyra Avenue · (714) 788-0847
Location

1303 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment recently updated. Upstairs you have a small porch next to the front door, inside you have restored hardwood floors followed by tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is Central Air Conditioning throughout the home. In the kitchen you have stained wood cabinets with brushed metal handles, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove with a small eating area next to the front door. The bedrooms both have LED lighting with deep closets with storage space above. This unit does not have a garage, but has a shared driveway with street parking. Also the unit has a community coin-op washer dryer downstairs under the stairwell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
1303 W Palmyra Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 1303 W Palmyra Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 W Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1303 W Palmyra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 W Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue offers parking.
Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 W Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 W Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
