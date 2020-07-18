1303 W Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

This is an upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment recently updated. Upstairs you have a small porch next to the front door, inside you have restored hardwood floors followed by tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is Central Air Conditioning throughout the home. In the kitchen you have stained wood cabinets with brushed metal handles, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove with a small eating area next to the front door. The bedrooms both have LED lighting with deep closets with storage space above. This unit does not have a garage, but has a shared driveway with street parking. Also the unit has a community coin-op washer dryer downstairs under the stairwell.