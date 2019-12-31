1239 E Lomita Avenue

Amenities

Located in a highly sought-after Orange neighborhood, within close proximity to Chapman University and Old Town Orange (1 mile), this updated, single level home is an amazing lease opportunity. Situated on a large corner lot, a REDESIGNED and REMODELED home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Enter into a spacious great room with picture windows and a brick fireplace; perfect for cozy evenings. A galley kitchen with new counter tops and appliances overlooks the covered brick patio. An interior laundry area with stackable washer/dryer is located off the kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, window coverings and plenty of storage. The tranquil back yard is perfect for entertaining with an ample seating area and putting green. Additional highlights include: Freshly painted interior and exterior, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, custom tile work in the bathrooms and floor, new dual sink vanities and mirrors, new shower enclosures, recessed lighting and new light fixtures. New windows through-out, updated AC/HVAC system, new plumbing and new fencing. (Refrigerator included) Centrally located to shopping, freeways (55,22,57,91), Chapman University, Old Town Orange, Schools and parks. THIS IS A MUST SEE!