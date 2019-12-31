All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

1239 E Lomita Avenue

1239 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1239 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Located in a highly sought-after Orange neighborhood, within close proximity to Chapman University and Old Town Orange (1 mile), this updated, single level home is an amazing lease opportunity. Situated on a large corner lot, a REDESIGNED and REMODELED home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Enter into a spacious great room with picture windows and a brick fireplace; perfect for cozy evenings. A galley kitchen with new counter tops and appliances overlooks the covered brick patio. An interior laundry area with stackable washer/dryer is located off the kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, window coverings and plenty of storage. The tranquil back yard is perfect for entertaining with an ample seating area and putting green. Additional highlights include: Freshly painted interior and exterior, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, custom tile work in the bathrooms and floor, new dual sink vanities and mirrors, new shower enclosures, recessed lighting and new light fixtures. New windows through-out, updated AC/HVAC system, new plumbing and new fencing. (Refrigerator included) Centrally located to shopping, freeways (55,22,57,91), Chapman University, Old Town Orange, Schools and parks. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have any available units?
1239 E Lomita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have?
Some of 1239 E Lomita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 E Lomita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1239 E Lomita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 E Lomita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1239 E Lomita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1239 E Lomita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 E Lomita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1239 E Lomita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1239 E Lomita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 E Lomita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 E Lomita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
