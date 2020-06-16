All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

1102 E Van Bibber Avenue

1102 East Van Bibber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 East Van Bibber Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
LEASE - BRAND NEW ON MARKET! - 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 4 Car Garage Detached HOME on a beautiful street Near OLD TOWNE ORANGE and CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY. Ready for Immediate Occupancy! This Home & Lot sit on a magnificent tree lined street and Walking Distance to the Plaza / Orange Circle and University activities. This Single Story Detached Home provides 4 Over-Sized Bedrooms with plenty of Closet space and Storage. This 2,000 Square Foot home has been Renovated and Updated, yet still has the classic charm of yester-year. The Kitchen has been modernized with a sizable island that is perfect for gatherings! OVER-SIZED GARAGE of Approx. 1,100 Square Feet fits 4-5 cars if desired or just a great place to spend time! The Driveway can fit 4-5 cars as well. What a yard! Beautiful Curb Appeal from the street with a very inviting and usable backyard! Featuring a Baseball dugout, Basketball Hoop, Tire Swing, Raised Planters, Lemon Tree and an impressively mature sycamore tree...This home is in great shape with Newer Energy Efficient Windows, Newer and more Energy Efficient Air Conditioner & Heater, Granite Counters and the list goes on...Rent includes Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Water Filtration and an already Mounted Flat Screen TV in the Living Room. Regular Lawn Mowing Services are included. This RENTAL is in remarkably great shape! A diamond in the ruff...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have any available units?
1102 E Van Bibber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have?
Some of 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1102 E Van Bibber Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have a pool?
No, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 E Van Bibber Avenue has units with dishwashers.
