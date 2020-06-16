1102 E Van Bibber Avenue

Amenities

LEASE - BRAND NEW ON MARKET! - 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 4 Car Garage Detached HOME on a beautiful street Near OLD TOWNE ORANGE and CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY. Ready for Immediate Occupancy! This Home & Lot sit on a magnificent tree lined street and Walking Distance to the Plaza / Orange Circle and University activities. This Single Story Detached Home provides 4 Over-Sized Bedrooms with plenty of Closet space and Storage. This 2,000 Square Foot home has been Renovated and Updated, yet still has the classic charm of yester-year. The Kitchen has been modernized with a sizable island that is perfect for gatherings! OVER-SIZED GARAGE of Approx. 1,100 Square Feet fits 4-5 cars if desired or just a great place to spend time! The Driveway can fit 4-5 cars as well. What a yard! Beautiful Curb Appeal from the street with a very inviting and usable backyard! Featuring a Baseball dugout, Basketball Hoop, Tire Swing, Raised Planters, Lemon Tree and an impressively mature sycamore tree...This home is in great shape with Newer Energy Efficient Windows, Newer and more Energy Efficient Air Conditioner & Heater, Granite Counters and the list goes on...Rent includes Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Water Filtration and an already Mounted Flat Screen TV in the Living Room. Regular Lawn Mowing Services are included. This RENTAL is in remarkably great shape! A diamond in the ruff...