1059 N Antonio Circle

Exquisite five bedroom cul de sac pool home showcases an open, entertaining floor plan, stylish upgrades and voluminous living spaces. Magnificent expansive windows highlight the meticulous grounds. Fabulous foyer entry, soaring ceilings, and a sweeping staircase compliment the large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and den/study, ideal as a home office. Welcoming family kitchen and family room hosts a stone fireplace and wall to wall windows offering inviting pool and patio views. Downstairs bedroom suite is mother-in-law or guest quarters. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar. Thermador four burner gas range, griddle and barbecue, double oven, refrigerator, microwave. Comfortable upper level living with huge bonus room, computer station area. Double door master suite with sitting area. Elegant master bathroom features generous counters, lavish soaking tub, double vanity, cosmetic vanity, walk-in closet. Jack and Jill bathroom, ceiling fans, designer window treatments, crown moldings, inside laundry room. Professionally manicured grounds spotlight the private entertainer’s backyard with sparkling pool and spa, large covered patio, built-in barbecue, sunning patio and grass yard making this setting perfect for festive gatherings or quiet entertaining. Attached two car garage, storage cabinets, covered carport, long driveway. Superb quality and exceptional detailing make this prime location residence truly outstanding.