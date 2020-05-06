All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

1059 N Antonio Circle

1059 North Antonio Circle · (714) 608-4086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1059 North Antonio Circle, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite five bedroom cul de sac pool home showcases an open, entertaining floor plan, stylish upgrades and voluminous living spaces. Magnificent expansive windows highlight the meticulous grounds. Fabulous foyer entry, soaring ceilings, and a sweeping staircase compliment the large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and den/study, ideal as a home office. Welcoming family kitchen and family room hosts a stone fireplace and wall to wall windows offering inviting pool and patio views. Downstairs bedroom suite is mother-in-law or guest quarters. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar. Thermador four burner gas range, griddle and barbecue, double oven, refrigerator, microwave. Comfortable upper level living with huge bonus room, computer station area. Double door master suite with sitting area. Elegant master bathroom features generous counters, lavish soaking tub, double vanity, cosmetic vanity, walk-in closet. Jack and Jill bathroom, ceiling fans, designer window treatments, crown moldings, inside laundry room. Professionally manicured grounds spotlight the private entertainer’s backyard with sparkling pool and spa, large covered patio, built-in barbecue, sunning patio and grass yard making this setting perfect for festive gatherings or quiet entertaining. Attached two car garage, storage cabinets, covered carport, long driveway. Superb quality and exceptional detailing make this prime location residence truly outstanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 N Antonio Circle have any available units?
1059 N Antonio Circle has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 N Antonio Circle have?
Some of 1059 N Antonio Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 N Antonio Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1059 N Antonio Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 N Antonio Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1059 N Antonio Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1059 N Antonio Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1059 N Antonio Circle does offer parking.
Does 1059 N Antonio Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 N Antonio Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 N Antonio Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1059 N Antonio Circle has a pool.
Does 1059 N Antonio Circle have accessible units?
No, 1059 N Antonio Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 N Antonio Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 N Antonio Circle has units with dishwashers.
