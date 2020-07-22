1047 N Antonio Circle

Amenities

Beautiful French Country home in the Rockhurst tract near Hewes and Villa Park road. This home was built in 1999 and is still like a new home. It is basically a one-story home with one bedroom up with a family room that could make this home a five-bedroom home. The master suite is on the ground floor and has an exquisite master bath. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and granite countertops and newer appliances including a five-burner gas cooktop and double ovens. The kitchen flows into the family room and makes an excellent entertaining area. Walking distance to Santiago Charter School and El Modena Hight School