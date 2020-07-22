All apartments in Orange
1047 N Antonio Circle
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:55 AM

1047 N Antonio Circle

1047 North Antonio Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1047 North Antonio Circle, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
oven
Beautiful French Country home in the Rockhurst tract near Hewes and Villa Park road. This home was built in 1999 and is still like a new home. It is basically a one-story home with one bedroom up with a family room that could make this home a five-bedroom home. The master suite is on the ground floor and has an exquisite master bath. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and granite countertops and newer appliances including a five-burner gas cooktop and double ovens. The kitchen flows into the family room and makes an excellent entertaining area. Walking distance to Santiago Charter School and El Modena Hight School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

