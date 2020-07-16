All apartments in Ontario
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:44 AM

1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D

1241 West Rosewood Court · (909) 627-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1241 West Rosewood Court, Ontario, CA 91762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious upstairs , 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car detached garage, large kitchen with stove, newer cabinets, granite counters, dining room, tile floors, window a/c. Water and trash paid. DRE 01038838

IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19 showings are limited. Please check pictures and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after checking pictures and driving by, call us to schedule an appointment.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older
$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older
Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent
Copy of ID and SS
Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history
Proof of renters insurance is required prior to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have any available units?
1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have?
Some of 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D currently offering any rent specials?
1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D pet-friendly?
No, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D offer parking?
Yes, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D offers parking.
Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have a pool?
No, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D does not have a pool.
Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have accessible units?
No, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D does not have units with dishwashers.
