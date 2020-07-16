1241 W. Rosewood ct. - D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious upstairs , 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car detached garage, large kitchen with stove, newer cabinets, granite counters, dining room, tile floors, window a/c. Water and trash paid. DRE 01038838



IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19 showings are limited. Please check pictures and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after checking pictures and driving by, call us to schedule an appointment.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older

$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older

Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent

Copy of ID and SS

Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history

Proof of renters insurance is required prior to move in