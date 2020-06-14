Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with garage

193 Apartments for rent in Del Mar, CA with garage

Del Mar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1939 Sand Barr Lane
1939 Sand Barr Ln, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful single level rental in the Beach Colony, which is only a short walk away from the beach. Property is cozy and fully furnished, all 3 bedrooms have queen size beds, nice upgrades thru out, big open kitchen and bright bathrooms.

Del Mar
1 Unit Available
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy
2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1840 sqft
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy Available 06/15/20 Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.

Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Carmel Valley
7 Units Available
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1475 sqft
Townhome-style residences in the Torrey Hills neighborhood close to great schools, shops, and restaurants. Apartments have city and coastal views, in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, and hardwood floors.

Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12446 Ruette Alliante
12446 Ruette Alliante, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1500 sqft
Immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Carmel Valley Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story Carmel Valley home. Beautiful tile and wood laminate throughout home. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace.

Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3000 sqft
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.

Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.

Cardiff
1 Unit Available
409 Playa Blanca
409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
903 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan, One Car Garage & Two Balconies with Ocean View! 5 Min Walk from Beach, Restaurants! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Encinitas.

Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13354 Benchley
13354 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2103 sqft
13354 Benchley Available 07/01/20 Charming Carmel Valley House in great location close to the beach and shopping! - This bright and spacious, Carmel Valley home is now available for a long-term rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Del Mar, CA

Del Mar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

