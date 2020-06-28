2126 S. Coast Hwy

All apartments in Oceanside
Location

2126 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Inviting 2 Bedroom Condo in Sandpiper Cover - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo second story end unit located in Sand Piper Cove community on the boarder of Carlsbad and Oceanside off the 101. Bright lighting and carpet/tile throughout. The kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. The living room has a fireplace and balcony. Large laundry room in unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Each bedroom has its own en suite and balcony! Nice large master suite with window seat, balcony, walk-in closet and master bathroom with skylight, dual vanity, tub and separate step-in shower. Approximately 1,590 square feet. Includes a 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space. Close to beach, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Community has a pool and spa.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Owner pays water/trash/sewer.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE3321999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have any available units?
2126 S. Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have?
Some of 2126 S. Coast Hwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 S. Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2126 S. Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 S. Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 S. Coast Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2126 S. Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 S. Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 2126 S. Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2126 S. Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 S. Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 S. Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
