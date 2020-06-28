2126 S. Coast Hwy

Amenities

Inviting 2 Bedroom Condo in Sandpiper Cover - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo second story end unit located in Sand Piper Cove community on the boarder of Carlsbad and Oceanside off the 101. Bright lighting and carpet/tile throughout. The kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. The living room has a fireplace and balcony. Large laundry room in unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Each bedroom has its own en suite and balcony! Nice large master suite with window seat, balcony, walk-in closet and master bathroom with skylight, dual vanity, tub and separate step-in shower. Approximately 1,590 square feet. Includes a 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space. Close to beach, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Community has a pool and spa.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Owner pays water/trash/sewer.



