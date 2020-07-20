141 S Myers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Quaint one-bedroom apartment located just one block from the beach. This spacious downstairs apartment is in a small 6-unit apartment complex and features a kitchen, bathroom, nice size living room and bedroom, and laundry room. Kitchen and living Room have tile flooring. The complex also has a common area, great for relaxing and entertaining with family and friends. Easy going beach community is walking distance to restaurants, shops and more importantly, the waves!!



Please note:

There is no designated parking, street parking only.

Refrigerator is not included in this unit.

Square footage of unit is approximate