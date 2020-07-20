All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
141 S Myers Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

141 S Myers Street

141 South Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

141 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quaint one-bedroom apartment located just one block from the beach. This spacious downstairs apartment is in a small 6-unit apartment complex and features a kitchen, bathroom, nice size living room and bedroom, and laundry room. Kitchen and living Room have tile flooring. The complex also has a common area, great for relaxing and entertaining with family and friends. Easy going beach community is walking distance to restaurants, shops and more importantly, the waves!!

Please note:
There is no designated parking, street parking only.
Refrigerator is not included in this unit.
Square footage of unit is approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 S Myers Street have any available units?
141 S Myers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 141 S Myers Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 S Myers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 S Myers Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 S Myers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 141 S Myers Street offer parking?
Yes, 141 S Myers Street offers parking.
Does 141 S Myers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 S Myers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 S Myers Street have a pool?
No, 141 S Myers Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 S Myers Street have accessible units?
No, 141 S Myers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 S Myers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 S Myers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 S Myers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 S Myers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
