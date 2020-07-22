/
upper rockridge
301 Apartments for rent in Upper Rockridge, Oakland, CA
5 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
64 Roble Rd
64 Roble Road, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
64 Roble Rd Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom In Law Guest Suite Located in Berkeley Hills with Amazing Views and Kitchen - Rental Features: • Large Storage Space • Beautiful Views • Ample Parking • Currently Being Renovated (Will Update
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Rockridge
77 Units Available
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
7 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
199 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
1 Unit Available
5825 Thornhill Drive 5
5825 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
570 sqft
Montclair Village condo with 2 car parking - Property Id: 310108 Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen with Bertazzoni Induction stove; Model remodeled stone bath.
1 Unit Available
3815 Harrison Street 104
3815 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
beautifully remodeled, parking - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 222453 The afternoon sun makes this apartment nice and cozy.
1 Unit Available
5260 Locksley Ave
5260 Locksley Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Rockridge Home for Rent in Great Location - Charming 3 BR / 2.5 BA house for rent in Berkeley's desirable Rockridge area.
1 Unit Available
249 Santa Rosa Avenue
249 Santa Rosa Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
Four Bedroom Grand Lake Craftsman - Welcome home! We are proud to offer a four bedroom, two and a half bath home for lease in Grand Lake.
1 Unit Available
6458 Colby St B
6458 Colby Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
6458 Colby St B Available 08/05/20 Fantastically Located 2/1 Basement Apartment - Amazing location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment with great flow.
1 Unit Available
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,845
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
110 Crocker Ave.
110 Crocker Avenue, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,975
3450 sqft
Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Now! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400 square feet of
1 Unit Available
654 Chetwood St.
654 Chetwood Street, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
654 Chetwood St.
1 Unit Available
4015 Howe Street
4015 Howe Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 BR in beautiful Piedmont Ave neighborhood - Beautiful, modern, newly renovated 1 BR Apartment located just 1 block from Piedmont Avenue, Oakland. 2nd level unit.
1 Unit Available
3768 Ruby St
3768 Ruby Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1526 sqft
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY.
1 Unit Available
94 Bayo Vista Ave Apt 102
94 Bayo Vista Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1004 sqft
******DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC WE ARE REQUIRING YOU APPLY PRIOR TO SHOWING. THE APPLICATION FEE IS FULLY REFUNDABLE & WE WILL NOT PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION OR RUN YOUR CREDIT UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE PROPERTY & YOU GIVE US THE OKAY.
1 Unit Available
374 41st Street
374 41st Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 374 41st Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.
1 Unit Available
12025 Broadway Terrace
12025 Broadway Terrace, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12025 Broadway Terrace in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
46 Sotelo Ave
46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4474 sqft
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.
1 Unit Available
4 Sierra Ave
4 Sierra Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
3689 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - Beautifully restored traditional home in the center of town. No need to travel anywhere - it is all here! 2 blocks to the center of town and schools!
