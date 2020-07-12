/
jingletown
250 Apartments for rent in Jingletown, Oakland, CA
7 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
4 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1202 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
1 Unit Available
2220 23rd Ave Unit B
2220 23rd Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1148 E 15th St Apt B
1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
601 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart. -Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt.
1 Unit Available
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
1 Unit Available
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1580 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
1 Unit Available
1817 Marin Way #1, Oakland, CA, 94606
1817 Marin Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
675 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b38cf77bf727f9ee2ee This 774 square foot townhouse home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1817 Marin Way Oakland, California. (RLNE5836043)
1 Unit Available
2691 5th St.
2691 5th St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670 NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent. You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.
1 Unit Available
1515 14th Ave # 301
1515 14th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1222 sqft
Beautiful 3br | 2 bath Condo Centrally Located - 3 bed 2 bath Condo features beautiful crown moldings Updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops Laminate flooring, carpeting in bedrooms, One car assigned parking included, charming courtyard Close to
1 Unit Available
2120 East 22nd Street - A
2120 East 22nd Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
715 sqft
Conveniently located 4-unit building in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and public transportation. Property features gated courtyard, large backyard, and assigned tandem parking. Neighbors are all very friendly.
1 Unit Available
1911 Buena Vista Avenue - 1
1911 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Charming Third Floor Flat in Tri-Plex. Shared Driveway Parking, Washer Dryer Hook-ups, Hardwood Floor, Views and Natural Sunlight. This Apartment is nested behind tall trees and has lovely views of the backyard. Outdoor private deck.
1 Unit Available
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.
1 Unit Available
1253 38th Avenue
1253 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1253 38th Avenue Available 08/01/20 SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 12PM – 12:15PM.
1 Unit Available
1540 18th Avenue
1540 18th Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rancho San Antonio. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 22nd 2020. $2,500/month rent.
1 Unit Available
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
26 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
19 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
44 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
