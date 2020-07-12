/
glen highlands
271 Apartments for rent in Glen Highlands, Oakland, CA
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Highlands
5825 Thornhill Drive 5
5825 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
570 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Montclair Village condo with 2 car parking - Property Id: 310108 Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen with Bertazzoni Induction stove; Model remodeled stone bath.
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.
5758 Thornhill Drive
5758 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with balcony off bedroom. Clean and bright unit with hardwood flooring. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 13. Refrigerator included. Available now Contact us to schedule a showing.
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
122 Monte Ave
122 Monte Avenue, Piedmont, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
5930 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods.
12025 Broadway Terrace
12025 Broadway Terrace, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12025 Broadway Terrace in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
5627 Cabot Dr
5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1852 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986 Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village.
46 Sotelo Ave
46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4474 sqft
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.
64 Roble Rd
64 Roble Road, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
64 Roble Rd Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom In Law Guest Suite Located in Berkeley Hills with Amazing Views and Kitchen - Rental Features: • Large Storage Space • Beautiful Views • Ample Parking • Currently Being Renovated (Will Update
Results within 5 miles of Glen Highlands
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
