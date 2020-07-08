Amenities

960 16th Street Available 07/18/20 Looking for more space? Renovated rare 3 bedroom 3 bath flat w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and yard! - Rare remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath lower unit in a refurbished duplex. This home features tile floors in the main entrance, living areas and in the open, bright kitchen. Recessed lighting located throughout the entire flat, along with modern stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout with 3 full baths a rarity in this size unit. A large back yard for entertaining, off-street parking and in-building laundry. Located within walking distance to 19th, 12th street BART stations and restaurants, cafes in Uptown Oakland. Close to DeFremery Playground, Lowel and Marston Campbell parks.



