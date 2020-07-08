All apartments in Oakland
960 16th Street

960 16th Street · (415) 713-8995 ext. 2044
Location

960 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 960 16th Street · Avail. Jul 18

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
960 16th Street Available 07/18/20 Looking for more space? Renovated rare 3 bedroom 3 bath flat w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and yard! - Rare remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath lower unit in a refurbished duplex. This home features tile floors in the main entrance, living areas and in the open, bright kitchen. Recessed lighting located throughout the entire flat, along with modern stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout with 3 full baths a rarity in this size unit. A large back yard for entertaining, off-street parking and in-building laundry. Located within walking distance to 19th, 12th street BART stations and restaurants, cafes in Uptown Oakland. Close to DeFremery Playground, Lowel and Marston Campbell parks.

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING OR VIRTUAL TOUR PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

(RLNE4905216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 16th Street have any available units?
960 16th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 16th Street have?
Some of 960 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
960 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 960 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 960 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 960 16th Street offers parking.
Does 960 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 16th Street have a pool?
No, 960 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 960 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 960 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 960 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
