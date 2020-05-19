803 37th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Available 07/01/20 $1925/m Sunny unit in beautiful historic building - Property Id: 294378



Sunny 1-bed 1-bath in beautiful historic building.

$1,925/month. Security deposit $1,925. Avail. 7/1/20.

1-yr lease. No pets. Non smoking.

N. Oakland Temescal district. 3 blocks to MacArthur BART, near downtown Oakland. 2 blocks to Emeryville & shops/movie theaters. Very bikeable. No off street parking.

Fully renovated bldg (full seismic retrofit, electrical re-wiring, new plumbing system). Carefully maintained with pride of ownership evident.

Aptmt on 2nd flr. Skylights, private balcony, double paned windows, clawfoot tub, granite kitchen countertop, gas range, & fridge. Bath & kitchen have original floor tilework. Rest of unit carpeted.

Lovely group of residents upstairs. On ground floor, Anna Valdez multi-media artist, Kathryn Spence, sculptor, & Spokeland a non-profit bicycle coop that provides the community with knowledge, tools, and parts.

Coin op washer/dryer in bldg.

Tenant pays and gas electrical.



SHOWING Christine @ cbrogan123@sbcglobal.net.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294378

Property Id 294378



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832467)