All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 803 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
803 37th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

803 37th St

803 37th Street · (510) 508-4963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Longfellow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

803 37th Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1925 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Available 07/01/20 $1925/m Sunny unit in beautiful historic building - Property Id: 294378

Sunny 1-bed 1-bath in beautiful historic building.
$1,925/month. Security deposit $1,925. Avail. 7/1/20.
1-yr lease. No pets. Non smoking.
N. Oakland Temescal district. 3 blocks to MacArthur BART, near downtown Oakland. 2 blocks to Emeryville & shops/movie theaters. Very bikeable. No off street parking.
Fully renovated bldg (full seismic retrofit, electrical re-wiring, new plumbing system). Carefully maintained with pride of ownership evident.
Aptmt on 2nd flr. Skylights, private balcony, double paned windows, clawfoot tub, granite kitchen countertop, gas range, & fridge. Bath & kitchen have original floor tilework. Rest of unit carpeted.
Lovely group of residents upstairs. On ground floor, Anna Valdez multi-media artist, Kathryn Spence, sculptor, & Spokeland a non-profit bicycle coop that provides the community with knowledge, tools, and parts.
Coin op washer/dryer in bldg.
Tenant pays and gas electrical.

SHOWING Christine @ cbrogan123@sbcglobal.net.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294378
Property Id 294378

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 37th St have any available units?
803 37th St has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 37th St have?
Some of 803 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
803 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 803 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 803 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 803 37th St does offer parking.
Does 803 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 37th St have a pool?
No, 803 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 803 37th St have accessible units?
No, 803 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 803 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 803 37th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity