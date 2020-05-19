803 37th St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 $1925/m Sunny unit in beautiful historic building - Property Id: 294378
Sunny 1-bed 1-bath in beautiful historic building.
$1,925/month. Security deposit $1,925. Avail. 7/1/20.
1-yr lease. No pets. Non smoking.
N. Oakland Temescal district. 3 blocks to MacArthur BART, near downtown Oakland. 2 blocks to Emeryville & shops/movie theaters. Very bikeable. No off street parking.
Fully renovated bldg (full seismic retrofit, electrical re-wiring, new plumbing system). Carefully maintained with pride of ownership evident.
Aptmt on 2nd flr. Skylights, private balcony, double paned windows, clawfoot tub, granite kitchen countertop, gas range, & fridge. Bath & kitchen have original floor tilework. Rest of unit carpeted.
Lovely group of residents upstairs. On ground floor, Anna Valdez multi-media artist, Kathryn Spence, sculptor, & Spokeland a non-profit bicycle coop that provides the community with knowledge, tools, and parts.
Coin op washer/dryer in bldg.
Tenant pays and gas electrical.
SHOWING Christine @ cbrogan123@sbcglobal.net.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294378
Property Id 294378
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5832467)