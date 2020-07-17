77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Experience living in the peaceful and desirable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland! This cozy condo home rental property features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Very accessible to and from nearby Downtown Oakland with a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable walk score ratings, so daily errands and biking are easy and convenient.



The unfurnished interior has premium hardwood/tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen consists of quartz countertops, breakfast bar, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo equipped its nice bathroom. The double pane/storm windows and electric heating provide energy-efficient climate control. There are shared/card-operated washer and dryer available (one has to load the card 3 WD on every floor). Its exterior has a relaxing balcony. Other awesome community amenities include the shared pool and parks. There is also a community room that can be rented.



This is a pet-friendly home but there are breed and size restrictions; 2 pets only and no fish tanks with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



For vehicle parking, the unit has a parking space in the underground garage, 1 spot, # 8.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walker’s Paradise: 93. Bike Score: 78



