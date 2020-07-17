All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206

77 Fairmount Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
Harrison St-Oakland Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Experience living in the peaceful and desirable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland! This cozy condo home rental property features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Very accessible to and from nearby Downtown Oakland with a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable walk score ratings, so daily errands and biking are easy and convenient.

The unfurnished interior has premium hardwood/tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen consists of quartz countertops, breakfast bar, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo equipped its nice bathroom. The double pane/storm windows and electric heating provide energy-efficient climate control. There are shared/card-operated washer and dryer available (one has to load the card 3 WD on every floor). Its exterior has a relaxing balcony. Other awesome community amenities include the shared pool and parks. There is also a community room that can be rented.

This is a pet-friendly home but there are breed and size restrictions; 2 pets only and no fish tanks with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

For vehicle parking, the unit has a parking space in the underground garage, 1 spot, # 8.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walker’s Paradise: 93. Bike Score: 78

Nearby parks: Oa

(RLNE5881999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have any available units?
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have?
Some of 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206 has units with dishwashers.
