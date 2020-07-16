Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

724 Warfield Ave. Available 08/05/20 Oakland - Lakeshore Grand Area - 1 Bed 1 Ba 1 Car Garage on premises - Rent: $2,500 -

Security Deposit: $3,750 -

1 Bed / 1BA -

SF: 700 -

Garage: 1 car detached garage on street level for $100/mo -

Type: Condo -

Available: 08/05/2020 -

Pets: Small Pet ok upon Owner Approval with $500 additional deposit-

Appliances: Appliances are new and warranted by owners. -

Washer/Dryer: Yes, shared laundry room. -

Heat: Wall unit

Smoking: No –

Gardener - Owner Pays for Landscaping



Contact Hector Vega at (925) 660 5800 for more info and showing DRE# 01937991

Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. DRE #01270957.



Single floor condo unit in two story building, one bedroom and one full bathroom in a very quiet 6 unit building. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New double pane windows, freshly painted, 9 foot ceilings, large spacious kitchen with new granite countertops, New appliances, built in microwave and dishwasher, lots of storage. Cheery ambient lighting and lots of storage.



Convenient shopping between LAKESHORE and GRAND AVE, view of Lake Merit. A short walk to the famous Grand Lake Theater, Farmer's Market, restaurants and express bus from Lake Park Ave. to San Francisco with easy freeway access. Landscaping, water and garbage included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Onsite, shared laundry room. No smoking. Small Pet ok upon Owner Approval with additional deposit of $500.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, please text or call anytime for a private showing. Hector Vega at (925) 660-5800.



