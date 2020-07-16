All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 724 Warfield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
724 Warfield Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

724 Warfield Ave.

724 Warfield Avenue · (925) 660-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Lakeshore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

724 Warfield Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 724 Warfield Ave. · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
724 Warfield Ave. Available 08/05/20 Oakland - Lakeshore Grand Area - 1 Bed 1 Ba 1 Car Garage on premises - Rent: $2,500 -
Security Deposit: $3,750 -
1 Bed / 1BA -
SF: 700 -
Garage: 1 car detached garage on street level for $100/mo -
Type: Condo -
Available: 08/05/2020 -
Pets: Small Pet ok upon Owner Approval with $500 additional deposit-
Appliances: Appliances are new and warranted by owners. -
Washer/Dryer: Yes, shared laundry room. -
Heat: Wall unit
Smoking: No –
Gardener - Owner Pays for Landscaping

Contact Hector Vega at (925) 660 5800 for more info and showing DRE# 01937991
Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. DRE #01270957.

Single floor condo unit in two story building, one bedroom and one full bathroom in a very quiet 6 unit building. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New double pane windows, freshly painted, 9 foot ceilings, large spacious kitchen with new granite countertops, New appliances, built in microwave and dishwasher, lots of storage. Cheery ambient lighting and lots of storage.

Convenient shopping between LAKESHORE and GRAND AVE, view of Lake Merit. A short walk to the famous Grand Lake Theater, Farmer's Market, restaurants and express bus from Lake Park Ave. to San Francisco with easy freeway access. Landscaping, water and garbage included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Onsite, shared laundry room. No smoking. Small Pet ok upon Owner Approval with additional deposit of $500.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please text or call anytime for a private showing. Hector Vega at (925) 660-5800.

(RLNE5925837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Warfield Ave. have any available units?
724 Warfield Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Warfield Ave. have?
Some of 724 Warfield Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Warfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
724 Warfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Warfield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Warfield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 724 Warfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 724 Warfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 724 Warfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Warfield Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Warfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 724 Warfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 724 Warfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 724 Warfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Warfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Warfield Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 724 Warfield Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity