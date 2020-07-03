55 Marlow Dr

Amenities

Located in the heart of Sheffield Village, this 6 unit apartment building offers incredible comfort, quiet and beauty.

Located on 2nd floor of a 3 story building, Unit 1 is soaked in natural light.

Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the apartment.

New double pane windows and sliding door.

Large living room is separated from formal dining room by a pony wall preserving the openness of the space.

Kitchen is large with adequate cabinet and counter space with new dishwasher and other appliances. New granite countertop. New ceramic tiles on the floor.

Bathroom is newly renovated and is large with new shower, and new vanity.

Bedroom is large with adequate closet space.

TWO private balconies with tons of space for an herb garden or patio furniture.

Easy Street Parking.

Pet's require an additional pet application and are $50/pet per month plus a $300 additional deposit.

Rent: $1,960.00.

Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Owner pays for garbage, tenant pays for other utilities, such as water, gas and electricity.