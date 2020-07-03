All apartments in Oakland
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
55 Marlow Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

55 Marlow Dr

55 Marlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

55 Marlow Drive, Oakland, CA 94605
Sheffield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Sheffield Village, this 6 unit apartment building offers incredible comfort, quiet and beauty.
Located on 2nd floor of a 3 story building, Unit 1 is soaked in natural light.
Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the apartment.
New double pane windows and sliding door.
Large living room is separated from formal dining room by a pony wall preserving the openness of the space.
Kitchen is large with adequate cabinet and counter space with new dishwasher and other appliances. New granite countertop. New ceramic tiles on the floor.
Bathroom is newly renovated and is large with new shower, and new vanity.
Bedroom is large with adequate closet space.
TWO private balconies with tons of space for an herb garden or patio furniture.
Easy Street Parking.
Pet's require an additional pet application and are $50/pet per month plus a $300 additional deposit.
Rent: $1,960.00.
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Owner pays for garbage, tenant pays for other utilities, such as water, gas and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Marlow Dr have any available units?
55 Marlow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Marlow Dr have?
Some of 55 Marlow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Marlow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
55 Marlow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Marlow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Marlow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 55 Marlow Dr offer parking?
No, 55 Marlow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 55 Marlow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Marlow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Marlow Dr have a pool?
No, 55 Marlow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 55 Marlow Dr have accessible units?
No, 55 Marlow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Marlow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Marlow Dr has units with dishwashers.
