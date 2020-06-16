All apartments in Oakland
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C

5015 Melrose Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

5015 Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
Fremont

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the urban Fremont neighborhood in Oakland. Close to public transportation and parks.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features wood grain tile flooring, windows with blinds and a recess sliding shower stall. A combined living room and kitchen with a tiled backsplash, granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range. The bedroom has a built-in closet and shelves to easily store your things. Use the in-unit washer and dryer provided in the bathroom. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, patio, and a fenced backyard for outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for cable and the internet is installed already with COMCAST. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, gas, and electric bills.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2AJ8N2R3yDX

Additional Details:
On-street parking is free.

Pets are not permitted on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Maxwell Park, Rainbow Recreation Center Park, and Cesar Chavez Community Garden.

The propertys Walk Score is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5669525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have any available units?
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have?
Some of 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C offer parking?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have a pool?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C has units with air conditioning.
