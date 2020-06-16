5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters 24hr maintenance gym air conditioning

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the urban Fremont neighborhood in Oakland. Close to public transportation and parks.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features wood grain tile flooring, windows with blinds and a recess sliding shower stall. A combined living room and kitchen with a tiled backsplash, granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range. The bedroom has a built-in closet and shelves to easily store your things. Use the in-unit washer and dryer provided in the bathroom. Electric heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, patio, and a fenced backyard for outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for cable and the internet is installed already with COMCAST. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, gas, and electric bills.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2AJ8N2R3yDX



Additional Details:

On-street parking is free.



Pets are not permitted on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Maxwell Park, Rainbow Recreation Center Park, and Cesar Chavez Community Garden.



The propertys Walk Score is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



