Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

4115 Lusk Street

4115 Lusk St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4115 Lusk St, Oakland, CA 94608
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental on the friendly Longfellow neighborhood in Oakland. With a 10-minute walk from the Blue-Sun Dublin/Pleasanton, the Orange Richmond, and the Red Millbrae at the MacArthur stop.

The cozy and bright interior features a newly-engineered wood tile, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds. Its completely remodeled kitchen is equipped with new granite countertops, new white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and new, stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator and gas stovetop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom is also completely remodeled with a vanity cabinet and shower stall. A private laundry room with washer and dryer is also included in the rent along with installed forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard. The backdoor opens into a walkway outside.

It comes with on-street parking. The owner is willing to drop the rent if the garage is not used. Pet-friendly home but only one small dog or a cat (under 25 lbs.) is welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

The tenant’s responsible for water, gas, and electricity. The landlord’s responsibilities are trash and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YtgcYi59iz9

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The property’s Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 98/100. This is Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise - daily errands can be accomplished either on foot or by a bike.

Nearby parks: Marcus Garvey Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Longfellow.

(RLNE5882135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Lusk Street have any available units?
4115 Lusk Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Lusk Street have?
Some of 4115 Lusk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Lusk Street currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Lusk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Lusk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Lusk Street is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Lusk Street offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Lusk Street offers parking.
Does 4115 Lusk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Lusk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Lusk Street have a pool?
No, 4115 Lusk Street does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Lusk Street have accessible units?
No, 4115 Lusk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Lusk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Lusk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
