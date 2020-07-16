4115 Lusk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental on the friendly Longfellow neighborhood in Oakland. With a 10-minute walk from the Blue-Sun Dublin/Pleasanton, the Orange Richmond, and the Red Millbrae at the MacArthur stop.



The cozy and bright interior features a newly-engineered wood tile, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds. Its completely remodeled kitchen is equipped with new granite countertops, new white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and new, stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator and gas stovetop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom is also completely remodeled with a vanity cabinet and shower stall. A private laundry room with washer and dryer is also included in the rent along with installed forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard. The backdoor opens into a walkway outside.



It comes with on-street parking. The owner is willing to drop the rent if the garage is not used. Pet-friendly home but only one small dog or a cat (under 25 lbs.) is welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



The tenant’s responsible for water, gas, and electricity. The landlord’s responsibilities are trash and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YtgcYi59iz9



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The property’s Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 98/100. This is Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise - daily errands can be accomplished either on foot or by a bike.



Nearby parks: Marcus Garvey Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Longfellow.



(RLNE5882135)