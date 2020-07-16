4115 Lusk Street

Amenities
Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental on the friendly Longfellow neighborhood in Oakland. With a 10-minute walk from the Blue-Sun Dublin/Pleasanton, the Orange Richmond, and the Red Millbrae at the MacArthur stop.
The cozy and bright interior features a newly-engineered wood tile, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds. Its completely remodeled kitchen is equipped with new granite countertops, new white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and new, stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator and gas stovetop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom is also completely remodeled with a vanity cabinet and shower stall. A private laundry room with washer and dryer is also included in the rent along with installed forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard. The backdoor opens into a walkway outside.
It comes with on-street parking. The owner is willing to drop the rent if the garage is not used. Pet-friendly home but only one small dog or a cat (under 25 lbs.) is welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.
The tenant’s responsible for water, gas, and electricity. The landlord’s responsibilities are trash and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YtgcYi59iz9
The property’s Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 98/100. This is Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise - daily errands can be accomplished either on foot or by a bike.
Nearby parks: Marcus Garvey Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Longfellow.
