This quite building tucked away in the beautiful Adams Point has all the amenities you could desire! With several grocery stores, restaurants and bus connections within walking distance what else do you need? all of Oakland is at your fingertips! Newly Remodeled Kitchen Newly Remodeled Bathroom Stainless Steel Appliances Private Balcony/Porch Spacious Living Area Natural Light Large Mirrored Closets Extra Storage on Premise Covered Garage Parking Available Secured Entry Pet friendly! (With extra deposit) Just 10min walk to Whole Foods! Bus stops for the 33 &; 57 within one to two blocks from the front door To schedule a viewing just shoot me an email! I look forward to showing you your new home!