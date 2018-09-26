3815 Harrison St 102

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal carport elevator

Spacious & natural light, 1 month free rent - Property Id: 149757



Beautiful apartment on first floor with plenty of sun light and windows!



Highlights:

Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, wall heater, plenty of closet space.

The building has an elevator, coin operated laundry in basement, and gated carport.

Close to Piedmont Avenue shops, Grand Lake and Rose Garden.

Close to freeway, McArthur BART station, casual carpool to SF, and transportation.

Landlord pays for water and garbage

Tenant pays for all other utilities.



Requirements:

Proof of income of 2.5 - 3 times monthly rent.

Good credit score

Rental references.

Application fee of $30.00

One-year lease

Monthly rent: $2,300.00

Parking fee: $100.00 per month

Security deposit: 1.5 monthly rent

No smoking

No pets



The one month free rent will be on the 12th month of the lease.



Call Carmen at 510-919-0195 to set up a virtual tour of this apartment.



Thanks for checking our listing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149757

