All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 3815 Harrison St 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
3815 Harrison St 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3815 Harrison St 102

3815 Harrison Street · (510) 919-0195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Piedmont Avenue
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3815 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
elevator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious & natural light, 1 month free rent - Property Id: 149757

Beautiful apartment on first floor with plenty of sun light and windows!

Highlights:
Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, wall heater, plenty of closet space.
The building has an elevator, coin operated laundry in basement, and gated carport.
Close to Piedmont Avenue shops, Grand Lake and Rose Garden.
Close to freeway, McArthur BART station, casual carpool to SF, and transportation.
Landlord pays for water and garbage
Tenant pays for all other utilities.

Requirements:
Proof of income of 2.5 - 3 times monthly rent.
Good credit score
Rental references.
Application fee of $30.00
One-year lease
Monthly rent: $2,300.00
Parking fee: $100.00 per month
Security deposit: 1.5 monthly rent
No smoking
No pets

The one month free rent will be on the 12th month of the lease.

Call Carmen at 510-919-0195 to set up a virtual tour of this apartment.

Thanks for checking our listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149757
Property Id 149757

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have any available units?
3815 Harrison St 102 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3815 Harrison St 102 have?
Some of 3815 Harrison St 102's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Harrison St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Harrison St 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Harrison St 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Harrison St 102 does offer parking.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have a pool?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have accessible units?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Harrison St 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Harrison St 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3815 Harrison St 102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orion
255 9th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave
Oakland, CA 94609

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity