3815 Harrison St 102

Amenities
Spacious & natural light, 1 month free rent - Property Id: 149757
Beautiful apartment on first floor with plenty of sun light and windows!
Highlights:
Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, wall heater, plenty of closet space.
The building has an elevator, coin operated laundry in basement, and gated carport.
Close to Piedmont Avenue shops, Grand Lake and Rose Garden.
Close to freeway, McArthur BART station, casual carpool to SF, and transportation.
Landlord pays for water and garbage
Tenant pays for all other utilities.
Requirements:
Proof of income of 2.5 - 3 times monthly rent.
Good credit score
Rental references.
Application fee of $30.00
One-year lease
Monthly rent: $2,300.00
Parking fee: $100.00 per month
Security deposit: 1.5 monthly rent
No smoking
No pets
The one month free rent will be on the 12th month of the lease.
Call Carmen at 510-919-0195 to set up a virtual tour of this apartment.
Thanks for checking our listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149757
Property Id 149757
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5770396)