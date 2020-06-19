All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3153 Filbert St

3153 Filbert Street · (415) 805-2035
Location

3153 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $5195 · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Large five bedroom, three bathroom unit - Property Id: 266566

Five bedrooms and Three bathrooms. Master bedroom includes master bathroom with jetted tub and separate entrance.

Kitchen includes: Large stainless steel fridge, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel stove, custom cabinets providing ample storage and wine rack.

NEW flooring throughout unit. Large living room space.

Community Foods Market is right across the street providing easy walking access to grocery needs.
5 minutes to MacArthur Bart.
15 minutes to San Francisco.

$2,500 security deposit.
WiFi included for an additional $37 per occupant per month.
Cable for an additional $41 per TV per month.
Gated parking available for additional charge each month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266566
Property Id 266566

(RLNE5810377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Filbert St have any available units?
3153 Filbert St has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3153 Filbert St have?
Some of 3153 Filbert St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Filbert St currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Filbert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Filbert St pet-friendly?
No, 3153 Filbert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3153 Filbert St offer parking?
Yes, 3153 Filbert St does offer parking.
Does 3153 Filbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 Filbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Filbert St have a pool?
No, 3153 Filbert St does not have a pool.
Does 3153 Filbert St have accessible units?
No, 3153 Filbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Filbert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 Filbert St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 Filbert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3153 Filbert St does not have units with air conditioning.
