3153 Filbert St

Large five bedroom, three bathroom unit - Property Id: 266566



Five bedrooms and Three bathrooms. Master bedroom includes master bathroom with jetted tub and separate entrance.



Kitchen includes: Large stainless steel fridge, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel stove, custom cabinets providing ample storage and wine rack.



NEW flooring throughout unit. Large living room space.



Community Foods Market is right across the street providing easy walking access to grocery needs.

5 minutes to MacArthur Bart.

15 minutes to San Francisco.



$2,500 security deposit.

WiFi included for an additional $37 per occupant per month.

Cable for an additional $41 per TV per month.

Gated parking available for additional charge each month.

