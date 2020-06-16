All apartments in Oakland
2714 19th Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

2714 19th Avenue

2714 19th Avenue · (510) 393-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2714 19th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Highland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Highland Park of Oakland. Near Upper Park St shops, and Lake Merritt. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and floor heater. No Utilities included. Landlord pays garbage ONLY. Tenant pays all other utilities. With Covid-19 we are taking applications first and setting up appointments for viewing after applications are submitted. Section-8 Applicants Welcomed. Rent is $2100 / mo. Required first and last month + security deposit of $2000.00 for move in. Date Available: Jun 6th 2020. Please submit the form on this page or contact Frank at 510-393-4375 to learn more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 19th Avenue have any available units?
2714 19th Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2714 19th Avenue have?
Some of 2714 19th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2714 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2714 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2714 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2714 19th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2714 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 19th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2714 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2714 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2714 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 19th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
