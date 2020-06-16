2714 19th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Highland Park of Oakland. Near Upper Park St shops, and Lake Merritt. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and floor heater. No Utilities included. Landlord pays garbage ONLY. Tenant pays all other utilities. With Covid-19 we are taking applications first and setting up appointments for viewing after applications are submitted. Section-8 Applicants Welcomed. Rent is $2100 / mo. Required first and last month + security deposit of $2000.00 for move in. Date Available: Jun 6th 2020. Please submit the form on this page or contact Frank at 510-393-4375 to learn more