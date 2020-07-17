All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

250 Montecito Ave Unit 201

250 Montecito Ave · (510) 726-6207
Location

250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 250 Montecito Ave Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.

Bright+airy Adams Point second floor corner unit with contemporary updates! Level in from the street to the elevator, be greeted by a spacious condo. Updated open concept kitchen with granite counters and an abundance of cabinet space for your casual dining. Spacious living room with fireplace and balcony to enjoy your end of day glass of your favorite beverage.

Spacious three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an art deco vibe with its beautiful fixtures!

Included one car parking in an enclosed garage!

Area: Close proximity to the wonderful well-renowned Grand Lake Farmer's Market, and Lake Merritt. Close to Grand Ave., Lakeshore shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and "Upscale" night entertainment. Minutes away from Whole Foods and Trader Joes. Close To Buses, Bart, and Casual Carpool to San Francisco. Short distance to restaurants, shops, and the historic Grand Lake Theatre, all close by!

Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E, CABLE, and Internet services.

The owner provides Water, HOA, and Trash service.

A minimum credit score of 670 required.

Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."

*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*

Pets Considered Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.

This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.

*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.

*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of the initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

(RLNE5889199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

