2133 48th Avenue Unit A

Terrific, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental situated in the Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.



This home offers comfort and convenience, and its furnished (but can also be rented as unfurnished).



Homes Features:

- Bright and airy interior with hardwood flooring, glass door, many windows, and 2 fireplaces

- The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.

- Bathroom with shower/tub combo and vanity sink

- Shared and free washer/dryer in the shared laundry room.

- Gas heating

- Big yard (must be maintained by the tenant) and a nice balcony

- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet

- Parking spot behind the unit and off-street parking.



The tenant will be responsible for the landscaping.

The electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No smoking in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 91. Located in a walkers paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.



Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Foothill Meadows.



Bus lines:

40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.0 mile

840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.0 mile

47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.1 mile

648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.9 mile

BL-S Daly City - 0.9 mile

OR-N Richmond -



(RLNE5789238)