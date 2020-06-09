2133 48th Avenue Unit A

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS a one time 25% off on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Terrific, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental situated in the Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.
This home offers comfort and convenience, and its furnished (but can also be rented as unfurnished).
Homes Features:
- Bright and airy interior with hardwood flooring, glass door, many windows, and 2 fireplaces
- The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
- Bathroom with shower/tub combo and vanity sink
- Shared and free washer/dryer in the shared laundry room.
- Gas heating
- Big yard (must be maintained by the tenant) and a nice balcony
- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet
- Parking spot behind the unit and off-street parking.
The tenant will be responsible for the landscaping.
The electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No smoking in the property.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 91. Located in a walkers paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.
Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Foothill Meadows.
Bus lines:
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.0 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.0 mile
47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.1 mile
648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.9 mile
BL-S Daly City - 0.9 mile
OR-N Richmond -
