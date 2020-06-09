All apartments in Oakland
2133 48th Avenue Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2133 48th Avenue Unit A

2133 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2133 48th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS a one time 25% off on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Terrific, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental situated in the Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.

This home offers comfort and convenience, and its furnished (but can also be rented as unfurnished).

Homes Features:
- Bright and airy interior with hardwood flooring, glass door, many windows, and 2 fireplaces
- The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
- Bathroom with shower/tub combo and vanity sink
- Shared and free washer/dryer in the shared laundry room.
- Gas heating
- Big yard (must be maintained by the tenant) and a nice balcony
- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet
- Parking spot behind the unit and off-street parking.

The tenant will be responsible for the landscaping.
The electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No smoking in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 91. Located in a walkers paradise area so daily errands dont require a car.

Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Foothill Meadows.

Bus lines:
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.0 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.0 mile
47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.1 mile
648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.9 mile
BL-S Daly City - 0.9 mile
OR-N Richmond -

(RLNE5789238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have any available units?
2133 48th Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 2133 48th Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 48th Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2133 48th Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 48th Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A does offer parking.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A has a pool.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 48th Avenue Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 48th Avenue Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
