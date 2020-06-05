1511 Jefferson St #313

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1B1B Codo, Great Location, Rooftop, Views and 1 Parking Included! - Unit Features:

* 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

* In-unit washer and dryer

* Carpet flooring

* Granite kitchen counters

* Stainless Appliances

* Large Closets

* 1 parking space in garage available

* 5 minutes walk to BART



Building Features:

* Rooftop garden and deck with barbecue grills and gorgeous city skyline views

* Lounge and community room



Ideal location with easy access to downtown Oakland, BART, 580 and 880.



- Minimum One Year Lease

- Unit is available after 05/01 but can be showed earlier than that

- THE UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED (photos are from staging)



Rental Requirements: Household monthly gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent and good standing credit history.



Rental Terms

* Rent: $2,500 monthly

* Application Fee: $25 per applicant

* Security Deposit: $4,000

* Owner pays Water and Garbage

* Tenants pay PG&E, Cable, Internet and Renter's Insurance. Tenant needs to abide by all HOA rules and regulations and pay any move-in and move-out fees if required by the HOA.



Sorry, NO Pets and Non Smokers ONLY! One full month's rent + $4,000 Security Deposit to move in (Cashier Check Only for move in funds). 1 Year Lease minimum. Please text or call for a viewing and any additional information. $25 Application fee per person to be paid by Cash or PayPal.



For showings please contact:

Jonah Peralta

925-266-7712

jonah.ajco@gmail.com



Listed by: Andersen, Jung & Co.

DRE 01103083



(RLNE4798013)