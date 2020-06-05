All apartments in Oakland
1511 Jefferson St #313
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1511 Jefferson St #313

1511 Jefferson Street · (415) 397-1966
Location

1511 Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1511 Jefferson St #313 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1B1B Codo, Great Location, Rooftop, Views and 1 Parking Included! - Unit Features:
* 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
* In-unit washer and dryer
* Carpet flooring
* Granite kitchen counters
* Stainless Appliances
* Large Closets
* 1 parking space in garage available
* 5 minutes walk to BART

Building Features:
* Rooftop garden and deck with barbecue grills and gorgeous city skyline views
* Lounge and community room

Ideal location with easy access to downtown Oakland, BART, 580 and 880.

- Minimum One Year Lease
- Unit is available after 05/01 but can be showed earlier than that
- THE UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED (photos are from staging)

Rental Requirements: Household monthly gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent and good standing credit history.

Rental Terms
* Rent: $2,500 monthly
* Application Fee: $25 per applicant
* Security Deposit: $4,000
* Owner pays Water and Garbage
* Tenants pay PG&E, Cable, Internet and Renter's Insurance. Tenant needs to abide by all HOA rules and regulations and pay any move-in and move-out fees if required by the HOA.

Sorry, NO Pets and Non Smokers ONLY! One full month's rent + $4,000 Security Deposit to move in (Cashier Check Only for move in funds). 1 Year Lease minimum. Please text or call for a viewing and any additional information. $25 Application fee per person to be paid by Cash or PayPal.

For showings please contact:
Jonah Peralta
925-266-7712
jonah.ajco@gmail.com

Listed by: Andersen, Jung & Co.
DRE 01103083

(RLNE4798013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

