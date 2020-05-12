141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106

Amenities
Monthly Rent $2299
Security Deposit $3450
Monthly Parking $100
SPECIAL:
SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 20, 2020 (or before) START DATE AND RECEIVE 6 MONTHS FREE PARKING
Beautiful and Spacious
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Dining room
Laundry in Building
Walking distance to Lake Merritt, 2 blocks from Whole Foods
Walk to Downtown Oakland
NO-SMOKING property.
Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18
FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Two person occupancy limit.
Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.
