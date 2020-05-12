141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage range oven refrigerator

Monthly Rent $2299

Security Deposit $3450

Monthly Parking $100



SPECIAL:

SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 20, 2020 (or before) START DATE AND RECEIVE 6 MONTHS FREE PARKING



Beautiful and Spacious

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Dining room



Laundry in Building

Walking distance to Lake Merritt, 2 blocks from Whole Foods

Walk to Downtown Oakland



NO-SMOKING property.



Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18



FICO of 670 required with good credit history.

Two person occupancy limit.



Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.

Apartment