Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106

141 Montecito Ave · No Longer Available
Location

141 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Monthly Rent $2299
Security Deposit $3450
Monthly Parking $100

SPECIAL:
SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 20, 2020 (or before) START DATE AND RECEIVE 6 MONTHS FREE PARKING

Beautiful and Spacious
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Dining room

Laundry in Building
Walking distance to Lake Merritt, 2 blocks from Whole Foods
Walk to Downtown Oakland

NO-SMOKING property.

Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18

FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Two person occupancy limit.

Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.
Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have any available units?
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have?
Some of 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does offer parking.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 106 does not have units with air conditioning.
