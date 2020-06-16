Amenities

garbage disposal some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart.



Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt. Just an 8-10 minute bike ride to Lake Merritt BART, Lake Merritt, and downtown restaurants, bars, and shops, with easy access to Nimitz Freeway.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

No pets are allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1148-E-15Th-St-Apt-B-Oakland-CA-94606



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co

