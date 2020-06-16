Amenities
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart.
Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt. Just an 8-10 minute bike ride to Lake Merritt BART, Lake Merritt, and downtown restaurants, bars, and shops, with easy access to Nimitz Freeway.
Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
No pets are allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1148-E-15Th-St-Apt-B-Oakland-CA-94606
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
