Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1148 E 15th St Apt B

1148 East 15th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA 94606
Clinton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart.

Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt. Just an 8-10 minute bike ride to Lake Merritt BART, Lake Merritt, and downtown restaurants, bars, and shops, with easy access to Nimitz Freeway.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
No pets are allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1148-E-15Th-St-Apt-B-Oakland-CA-94606

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: i9urnagaqhn3vv27

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

