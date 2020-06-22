11140 Robledo Drive

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent: $3215

Deposit Minimum: $3215



Beautiful 3 bed / 1 bath home AVAILABLE NOW! Located in Sobrante Park. This property has new flooring, a new kitchen sink and faucet, updated windows, and new paint. Robledo Drive is 2.5 miles away from San Leandro Bart Station, 2 miles away from 880, and 2 miles distance from many convenient stores, 7 Eleven, Starbucks, Safeway.



Make a step towards your new home and call us to set up an appointment today!



Rental Criteria:

Excellent Landlord history

2.5 X rent household income combined

Proof of monthly gross income

Minimum 640 Fico score or above



Tenant responsible for all utilities

Smoke-Free Home