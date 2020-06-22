All apartments in Oakland
11140 Robledo Drive

11140 Robledo Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11140 Robledo Drive, Oakland, CA 94603
Sobrante Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent: $3215
Deposit Minimum: $3215

Beautiful 3 bed / 1 bath home AVAILABLE NOW! Located in Sobrante Park. This property has new flooring, a new kitchen sink and faucet, updated windows, and new paint. Robledo Drive is 2.5 miles away from San Leandro Bart Station, 2 miles away from 880, and 2 miles distance from many convenient stores, 7 Eleven, Starbucks, Safeway.

Make a step towards your new home and call us to set up an appointment today!

Rental Criteria:
Excellent Landlord history
2.5 X rent household income combined
Proof of monthly gross income
Minimum 640 Fico score or above

Tenant responsible for all utilities
Smoke-Free Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11140 Robledo Drive have any available units?
11140 Robledo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
Is 11140 Robledo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11140 Robledo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11140 Robledo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive offer parking?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive have a pool?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive have accessible units?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11140 Robledo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11140 Robledo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
